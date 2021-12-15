Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 493,700 shares, a growth of 139.1% from the November 15th total of 206,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:SYN traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,644,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.81. Synthetic Biologics has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.70.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Synthetic Biologics by 142.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 100,508 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 95,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Synthetic Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Synthetic Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 878.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 213,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 191,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile

Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-010 and SYN-004. The SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

