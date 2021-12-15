Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Insider Roberto Gualdoni Acquires 20,000 Shares

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) insider Roberto Gualdoni acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.35) per share, for a total transaction of £81,000 ($107,043.74).

Synthomer stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 397 ($5.25). 2,936,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,471. Synthomer plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 384 ($5.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 570.50 ($7.54). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 476.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 508.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYNT. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.27) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.91) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 576.88 ($7.62).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

