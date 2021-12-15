TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) shares dropped 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 125,776 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 183,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86.

Get TAAT Global Alternatives alerts:

TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. TAAT Global Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 195.44% and a negative net margin of 1,356.50%. The business had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter.

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc is an early-stage life sciences company. It focuses on hemp and the association with health and fitness. Its product portfolio includes Hemp cigarettes. The company was founded on June 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.