Tapmydata Market Capitalization Hits $1.54 Million (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last week, Tapmydata has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Tapmydata has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $7,831.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tapmydata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0909 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.86 or 0.00272017 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010339 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008565 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003096 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00015662 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Tapmydata Profile

TAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,900,544 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars.

