Tapmydata Trading 21.8% Lower This Week (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tapmydata coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0867 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tapmydata has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $7,442.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.62 or 0.00269050 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00009966 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008340 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003089 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014767 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Tapmydata Coin Profile

Tapmydata (CRYPTO:TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,900,544 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

