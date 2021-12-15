Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) is WINTON GROUP Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 392.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,318 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 45,678 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 0.7% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $13,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 237.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $235.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $112.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.55. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

