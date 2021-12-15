Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $261.76.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

NYSE:TGT opened at $235.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $112.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Target has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.55.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Target will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Target declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $9,177,700. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

