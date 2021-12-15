Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,115 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Target accounts for approximately 1.1% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Target by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Target by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in Target by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 5,236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Target stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.24. The company had a trading volume of 88,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.55. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $111.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,359 shares of company stock worth $9,177,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

