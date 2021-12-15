Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Short Interest Up 115.7% in November

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a growth of 115.7% from the November 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMKR. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the second quarter worth $186,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 23,917 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $972,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 328,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 178,571 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TMKR opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. Tastemaker Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

