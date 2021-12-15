TEAM plc (LON:TEAM) Insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb Purchases 2,500 Shares

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM) insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £1,675 ($2,213.56).
Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb bought 17,500 shares of TEAM stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £12,075 ($15,957.45).
LON TEAM opened at GBX 65 ($0.86) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £11.25 million and a PE ratio of -4.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.66. TEAM plc has a 1-year low of GBX 62.07 ($0.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 91.90 ($1.21).
TEAM Company Profile
TEAM plc provides portfolio management services to private clients, trusts, and charities. Its services cover discretionary and advisory investment management. The company is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.
