TEAM plc (LON:TEAM) Insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb Purchases 2,500 Shares

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM) insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £1,675 ($2,213.56).

On Wednesday, December 1st, Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb bought 17,500 shares of TEAM stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £12,075 ($15,957.45).

LON TEAM opened at GBX 65 ($0.86) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £11.25 million and a PE ratio of -4.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.66. TEAM plc has a 1-year low of GBX 62.07 ($0.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 91.90 ($1.21).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.89) target price on shares of TEAM in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TEAM in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.23) price target on shares of TEAM in a report on Friday, November 12th.

TEAM Company Profile

TEAM plc provides portfolio management services to private clients, trusts, and charities. Its services cover discretionary and advisory investment management. The company is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

