Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,540.00

Telecom Plus PLC (LON:TEP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,540 ($20.35) and last traded at GBX 1,518.64 ($20.07), with a volume of 849 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,514 ($20.01).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,327.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,184.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.36) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. Telecom Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.46%.

In other news, insider Charles Wigoder sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($19.16), for a total transaction of £29,000,000 ($38,324,302.89).

About Telecom Plus (LON:TEP)

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, including mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers to customers. The Customer Management segment supplies fixed telephony, mobile telephony, gas, electricity, Internet, home insurance, and boiler installation services to residential and small business customers.

