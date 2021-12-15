Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Shares Up 2.1%

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) shares shot up 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.30. 138 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64.

Telefónica Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TEFOF)

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

