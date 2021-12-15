Tendies (TEND) Price Down 37.1% This Week

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Tendies has a total market cap of $175,350.76 and $30,478.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tendies coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tendies has traded down 37.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00039189 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.49 or 0.00205208 BTC.

Tendies Profile

Tendies (TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,896,632 coins and its circulating supply is 7,496,632 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

