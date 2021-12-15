TENT Tops 1-Day Volume of $96,527.00 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. In the last seven days, TENT has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. TENT has a total market capitalization of $760,600.48 and approximately $96,527.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.44 or 0.00326000 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.38 or 0.00134880 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00087930 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002102 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003335 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TENT is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

