Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 573,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned 0.35% of Teradyne worth $62,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 2.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,944,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,307,000 after acquiring an additional 213,655 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 8.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,777,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,019,000 after purchasing an additional 309,051 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 142.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,832 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 53.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,706,000 after purchasing an additional 828,666 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,776,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,936,000 after purchasing an additional 32,072 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TER traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $156.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,127. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.67 and a 200-day moving average of $128.29. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $104.05 and a one year high of $161.54.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TER. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.80.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,377 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,510. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

