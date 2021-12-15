TerraKRW (KRT) Reaches Market Cap of $36.97 Million

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $36.97 million and approximately $77,553.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00055603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.39 or 0.08200624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00077714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,019.13 or 0.99962239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00053307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002609 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 41,970,265,829 coins and its circulating supply is 41,969,536,720 coins. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

