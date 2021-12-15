Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $49,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA stock traded down $17.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $941.00. 286,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,588,670. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,020.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $805.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,399,546 shares of company stock worth $3,669,912,693. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $801.97.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

