Tether Gold Market Capitalization Achieves $188.18 Million (XAUT)

Tether Gold (CURRENCY:XAUT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Tether Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,782.84 or 0.03638527 BTC on exchanges. Tether Gold has a market capitalization of $188.18 million and $1.85 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00040700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.80 or 0.00207769 BTC.

Tether Gold Profile

Tether Gold (CRYPTO:XAUT) is a coin. It launched on January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 105,549 coins. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to . Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

Tether Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

