Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $68,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $207,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 41.7% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.1% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.7% during the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.74.

TXN stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.37. 24,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,241,376. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $159.56 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $174.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.75 and its 200-day moving average is $191.05.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.