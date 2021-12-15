The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) is WINTON GROUP Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,338 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,986 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon makes up about 0.7% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $11,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 18.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $1,793,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,879,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 23,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BK opened at $56.78 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $60.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.82.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 34.61%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

