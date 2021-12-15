The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.18.

NYSE:BX traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.87. 4,177,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,518,591. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.35 and a 200 day moving average of $119.84. The Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $87.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and sold 3,649,349 shares valued at $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after buying an additional 7,339,615 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,934,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

