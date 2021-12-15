The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.18.
NYSE:BX traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.87. 4,177,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,518,591. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.35 and a 200 day moving average of $119.84. The Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $87.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and sold 3,649,349 shares valued at $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after buying an additional 7,339,615 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,934,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About The Blackstone Group
Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.
