The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $195.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.48. The firm has a market cap of $114.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $188.00 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.70.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

