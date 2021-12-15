The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 83.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,548 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CG. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $116,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock worth $221,247,421. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

CG opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.43. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.95.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.72%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

