The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) Plans Dividend of GBX 9

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from The Character Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON CCT opened at GBX 600 ($7.93) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £128.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The Character Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 400 ($5.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 720 ($9.51). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 536.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 623.55.

In other The Character Group news, insider Kirankumar Premshand Shah acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.74) per share, with a total value of £153,000 ($202,193.74).

The Character Group plc designs, develops, and distributes toys, games, and gifts the United Kingdom and internationally. The company sells its products under the Peppa Pig, Goo Jit Zu, PokÃ©mon, Little Live Pets, Shimmer Â’n Sparkle, Squeakee the Balloon Dog, Laser Battle Hunters, PenSilly, Gotta' Go Flamingo, Treasure X , My Baby Tumbles, Project X, Tap It, and flipside brands.

