The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) Plans Dividend of GBX 9

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2021

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from The Character Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON CCT opened at GBX 600 ($7.93) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £128.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The Character Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 400 ($5.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 720 ($9.51). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 536.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 623.55.

In other The Character Group news, insider Kirankumar Premshand Shah acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.74) per share, with a total value of £153,000 ($202,193.74).

About The Character Group

The Character Group plc designs, develops, and distributes toys, games, and gifts the United Kingdom and internationally. The company sells its products under the Peppa Pig, Goo Jit Zu, PokÃ©mon, Little Live Pets, Shimmer Â’n Sparkle, Squeakee the Balloon Dog, Laser Battle Hunters, PenSilly, Gotta' Go Flamingo, Treasure X , My Baby Tumbles, Project X, Tap It, and flipside brands.

Dividend History for The Character Group (LON:CCT)

