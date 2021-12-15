The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in Charles Schwab by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW stock opened at $80.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.05. The stock has a market cap of $146.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $84.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $980,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,190,330 shares of company stock valued at $96,454,888 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.