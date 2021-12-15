The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.93. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 11,942 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $32,283.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 7,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $66,440.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The GDL Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in The GDL Fund by 63.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in The GDL Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 98,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The GDL Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The GDL Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $930,000.

The GDL Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GDL)

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

