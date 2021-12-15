The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,953 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.7% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

NYSE HD opened at $402.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $419.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

