The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Decreased by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,512 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $402.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $419.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

