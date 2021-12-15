The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $545.20

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 545.20 ($7.20) and traded as high as GBX 550.95 ($7.28). The Merchants Trust shares last traded at GBX 541 ($7.15), with a volume of 130,448 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £682.89 million and a PE ratio of -9.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 545.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 531.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. The Merchants Trust’s payout ratio is -0.47%.

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

