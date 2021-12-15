The New America High Income Fund Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HYB)

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

HYB stock opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The New America High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The New America High Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.13% of The New America High Income Fund worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

About The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

