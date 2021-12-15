The New America High Income Fund Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HYB)

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.
The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
HYB stock opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The New America High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69.
About The New America High Income Fund
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
