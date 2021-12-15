The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $349,000. Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 52,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.9% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 24,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $158.25 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $158.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $382.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

