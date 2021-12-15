The Sandbox Hits Market Capitalization of $4.40 Billion (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 15th. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $4.40 billion and approximately $1.04 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.82 or 0.00009944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.85 or 0.00173151 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006266 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.86 or 0.00544882 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 43.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 913,364,619 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.