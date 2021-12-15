The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

SHW opened at $342.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.51. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $348.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.57.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

