The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Short Interest Down 58.4% in November

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 58.4% from the November 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of WEDXF opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.09 million, a P/E ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09. Westaim has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $2.36.

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Westaim had a net margin of 296.80% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena.

