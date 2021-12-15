The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.58.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Williams Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 851.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,271,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,507,000 after buying an additional 5,612,360 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at about $132,068,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,944,110,000 after buying an additional 4,796,431 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $97,830,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 32.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,615 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

