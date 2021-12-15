The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,236,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710,983 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.92% of Williams Companies worth $298,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies stock opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.58. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Williams Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

