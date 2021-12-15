The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.86. The9 shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 385,543 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The9 in the second quarter valued at $378,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in The9 in the first quarter valued at $388,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The9 by 7,410.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 29,643 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in The9 in the second quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in The9 in the third quarter valued at $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

The9 Ltd. engages in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

