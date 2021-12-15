Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,428 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11,385.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRI stock opened at $117.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.50. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $78.04 and a 52 week high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.54%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

