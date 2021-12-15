THORChain (RUNE) Price Hits $6.55 on Exchanges

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for $6.55 or 0.00013305 BTC on major exchanges. THORChain has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and approximately $44.88 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00056385 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,042.54 or 0.08213867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00077645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,371.30 or 1.00315362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00053638 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002613 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 258,210,215 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

