Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Thorne Healthtech’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Thorne Healthtech will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Thorne Healthtech.

Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.01 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on THRN shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thorne Healthtech during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Thorne Healthtech in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Thorne Healthtech in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THRN opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30. Thorne Healthtech has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $10.13.

Thorne Healthtech Company Profile

Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK.

