Thorstarter (XRUNE) Market Capitalization Achieves $17.86 Million

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Thorstarter coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000453 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. Thorstarter has a market cap of $17.86 million and approximately $811,852.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00055019 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,983.11 or 0.08154942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00077295 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,773.69 or 0.99858187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00053388 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Thorstarter Coin Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Thorstarter Coin Trading

