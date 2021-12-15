Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires Shares of 87,408 Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 87,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter valued at $684,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 43,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DM. Benchmark reduced their target price on Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cross Research lowered Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

NYSE DM opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.78.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $25.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.05 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 215.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

