Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 11,246 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $42,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $174,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 155.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.20. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.66.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.94 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $65,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,814 shares of company stock valued at $381,555 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

NKTR has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

