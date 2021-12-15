Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,110 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 3.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 5.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 15.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 29.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NLOK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.73. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.02.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

