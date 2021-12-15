Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.10% of DMC Global worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in DMC Global by 16.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in DMC Global by 11.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DMC Global by 155.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 64,769 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in DMC Global by 51.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 41,226 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in DMC Global by 105,280.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.50. DMC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.83 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $687.02 million, a PE ratio of 407.67, a PEG ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.09.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOOM. Roth Capital upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sidoti raised shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

