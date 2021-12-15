Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.45.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DGX opened at $164.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.15. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $165.37.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

