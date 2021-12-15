Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.02 Million Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,491 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NJR. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 23.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 10.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth $236,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 136,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $32.48 and a 12-month high of $44.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.97.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.33 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.85%.

In related news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $152,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

