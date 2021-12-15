Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 66.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 100.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 7,675.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PKI. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.37.

PKI stock opened at $182.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.07. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $119.95 and a one year high of $192.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.79%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

