Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $1.01 Million in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,934,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,205 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,455,000 after buying an additional 884,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,799,000 after buying an additional 789,344 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,386,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,341,000 after buying an additional 718,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.7% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 926,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,778,000 after purchasing an additional 374,134 shares in the last quarter.

VTWO stock opened at $86.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.79. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

