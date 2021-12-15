Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 64,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGY stock opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.94. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.49.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The company had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Truist Financial upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.79.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

